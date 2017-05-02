|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
May 2, 2017This week’s theme
Ugly words
This week’s words
comestible
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
comestible
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An article of food.
adjective: Fit to eat; edible.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French comestible (edible, food), from Latin comedere (to eat up), from com- (intensive prefix) + edere (to eat). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ed- (to eat, to bite), which also gave us edible, obese, etch, fret, edacious, anodyne, esurient, prandial, and postprandial. Earliest documented use: 1483.
USAGE:
“Their tastes ran to a plethora of comestibles your doctor would not recommend.”
Martin Gayford; Jazz Without Smoke?; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Apr 16, 1993.
See more usage examples of comestible in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All the time a person is a child he is both a child and learning to be a parent. After he becomes a parent he becomes predominantly a parent reliving childhood. -Benjamin Spock, pediatrician and author (2 May 1903-1998)
