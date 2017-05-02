  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 2, 2017
This week’s theme
Ugly words

This week’s words
plethora
comestible
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

comestible

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuh-MES-tuh-buhl)

MEANING:
noun: An article of food.
adjective: Fit to eat; edible.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French comestible (edible, food), from Latin comedere (to eat up), from com- (intensive prefix) + edere (to eat). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ed- (to eat, to bite), which also gave us edible, obese, etch, fret, edacious, anodyne, esurient, prandial, and postprandial. Earliest documented use: 1483.

USAGE:
“Their tastes ran to a plethora of comestibles your doctor would not recommend.”
Martin Gayford; Jazz Without Smoke?; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Apr 16, 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All the time a person is a child he is both a child and learning to be a parent. After he becomes a parent he becomes predominantly a parent reliving childhood. -Benjamin Spock, pediatrician and author (2 May 1903-1998)

