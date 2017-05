May 2, 2017 This week’s theme

comestible PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-MES-tuh-buhl)

MEANING: noun: An article of food.

adjective: Fit to eat; edible.

ETYMOLOGY: anodyne, esurient, From French comestible (edible, food), from Latin comedere (to eat up), from com- (intensive prefix) + edere (to eat). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ed- (to eat, to bite), which also gave us edible, obese, etch, fret, edacious prandial , and postprandial . Earliest documented use: 1483.

USAGE:

Martin Gayford; Jazz Without Smoke?; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Apr 16, 1993.



"Their tastes ran to a plethora of comestibles your doctor would not recommend."
Martin Gayford; Jazz Without Smoke?; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Apr 16, 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All the time a person is a child he is both a child and learning to be a parent. After he becomes a parent he becomes predominantly a parent reliving childhood. -Benjamin Spock, pediatrician and author (2 May 1903-1998)





