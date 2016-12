Words that keep glowing even with a burnt-out letterkeeps on giving,all year long: A gift subscription of AWAD or give the gift of books

A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Doubtfulness or uncertainty.

ETYMOLOGY:

If you’re experiencing dubiety, you are of two minds, etymologically speaking. From Latin dubius (wavering), from duo (two). Ultimately from the Indo-European root dwo- (two) that also gave us dual, double, doubt, diploma (literally, folded in two), twin, between, redoubtable , and didymous . Earliest documented use: 1750.Remove the initial letter and you get ubiety