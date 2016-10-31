|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 23, 2016This week’s theme
Words that keep glowing even with a burnt-out letter
This week’s words
platitudinarian
orotund
suberous
parable
dubiety
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dubiety
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Doubtfulness or uncertainty.
ETYMOLOGY:
If you’re experiencing dubiety, you are of two minds, etymologically speaking. From Latin dubius (wavering), from duo (two). Ultimately from the Indo-European root dwo- (two) that also gave us dual, double, doubt, diploma (literally, folded in two), twin, between, redoubtable, and didymous. Earliest documented use: 1750.
Remove the initial letter and you get ubiety.
USAGE:
“For starters, individuals can exercise healthy dubiety, especially when an opportunity sounds too good to be true (spoiler: it probably is).”
Trust but Verify; Deseret News (Salt Lake City, Utah); Oct 31, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every noon as the clock hands arrive at twelve, / I want to tie the two arms together, / And walk out of the bank carrying time in bags. -Robert Bly, poet (b. 23 Dec 1926)
