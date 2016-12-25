|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
AWADmail Issue 756A Weekly Compendium of Feedback on the Words in A.Word.A.Day and Tidbits about Words and Language
Sponsor’s Message: All of us here at The Old's Cool Company just wanted to wish Email of the Week winner Erin Guinup, and all AWADers near and far a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
From: Anu Garg (words at wordsmith.org)
Lost and Found in Translation
Language and Linguistics on Trial
The First Cousin of the English Language is Alive and Well in the Netherlands
From: José Luis Palacios (jopalal gmail.com)
I think the most obvious example of the season is Trump ⇨ Rump. Is it not?
J. L. Palacios, Albuquerque, New Mexico
From: Carel de Haseth (cpdehaseth gmail.com)
Reminds me of the Latin saying: “Amicus cognitur amore, more, ore, re.” You know a friend by his friendship, his behavior, what he says, and his deeds.
Carel de Haseth, Willemstad, Netherlands Antilles
From: Jean-David Roulet (jdroulet gmail.com)
From 1984 to 1988, I worked in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for a while in an office in the Shell building. One day, the “S” light burned out and it remained so for a few weeks!! Sorry I did not make a picture!
Jean-David Roulet, Vienna, Austria
From: Rick Marriner (richard.marriner maine.gov)
In Ian Fleming’s Moonraker, James Bond saw “Hell is here” in flashing lights. Then he noticed a building had obscured the full sign -- “Summer Shell is here”. Foreshadowing.
Rick Marriner, Augusta, Maine
From: Keith Prochnow (keith prochnownatural.com)
Here in Milwaukee, we have a fine hotel called Iron Horse Hotel. That name is lit up in huge, red letters on the top of two sides of the building. The smarties were thinking ahead, such that, at the holidays, they are able to turn off letters so as to read Iron Ho Ho.
Keith Prochnow, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
From: Carolyn C Martin (carokei msn.com)
For many years, the most prominent sight in the picturesque New York City suburban village of Bronxville was the venerable Hotel Gramatan (named for a long-expired Indian chief). Disembarking from the New York train, the first thing a visitor saw was the California Mission Style (don’t ask) edifice that stood atop a cliff, crowned with an oversized neon sign that proclaimed its name.
Sometime in the 1930s, several young local wags darkened five letters, resulting in the sign’s reading HOT GRAMA. As I recall, this was about the same time that local resident, Joe Kennedy, patriarch of the Kennedy clan, was housing his movie star mistress, Gloria Swanson, there.
One oughtn’t repeat gossip, but this story is so well-documented locally, I think it long ago passed beyond mere tale-telling.
Carolyn C Martin, Litchfield, Connecticut
From: Peretz Rodman (peretzrodman gmail.com)
One day, back in the 1970s, I exited from the legendary (and now lamented) kosher Chinese restaurant, Shmulke Bernstein’s, only the Lower East Side of Manhattan, also known by its address: Bernstein’s on Essex Street. I turned left, walked a block or so, and looked back. On the left side of the street I saw a sign in large letters, roughly opposite the restaurant, and its message shocked me:
SEX STREET
Peretz Rodman, Jerusalem, Israel
From: Steve Warshaw (siw well.com)
Mutilated traffic signs can provoke interesting images. Speed Limit signs ... with the S and D fallen off or obliterated by hunting rifles.
Steve Warshaw, New York, New York
From: Padraig McCarthy (ollum1 gmail.com)
About 15 years ago, strolling through the campus of UC Berkeley, we passed the “Free Speech Café”. The sign outside had been edited by deleting the first letter of the word “Speech”; and also the last two letters of the same word
Padraig McCarthy, Carlow, Ireland
From: Michael Jordan (mykolai msn.com)
A local supermarket chain, Price Chopper, had this problem with lights also. On one occasion, it became “Price ho” and on another, “Pric Chopper”.
Michael Jordan, New York Mills, New York
From: Sandra Orlando (eyehula gmail.com)
There is a grocery store chain in Florida, named Publix, whose slogan is, “Where shopping is a pleasure.” Driving by one of their stores one evening, I noticed the illuminated sign read, “Pub ix, where hopping is a pleasure”!
Sandra Orlando, Sun City Center, Florida
From: Erin Guinup (eringuinup gmail.com)
Subject: burned out letters
A Tacoma holiday tradition was born when the S burned out at the Tacoma Self Storage making it Tacoma Elf Storage.
Erin Guinup, Tacoma, Washington
From: Sandra Albers (albers hawaii.edu)
At our drugstore, Long’s, the other night, the sign said “Long rugs”.
Sandra Albers, Kaneohe, Hawaii
From: Art Roche (Rocheart3 msn.com)
In Dubuque, Iowa, there are two hospitals, very competitive: Mercy Medical Center and The Finley Hospital. I cherish the photo that I took one night of Finley’s big sign on the upper level of the tower: The F_____ Hospital. (I worked at Mercy.)
Art Roche, Dubuque, Iowa
From: Serge Marelli (serge_marelli yahoo.fr)
Jesus said : “In Truth, y = x2!” The disciples were a little confused, and Mark said, “Listen Jesus, usually we can understand what you mean, but this time you’ve lost us.” To this Jesus answered, “This is expected, it is a parable!”
Serge Marelli, Luxembourg
From: Sherill Anderson (clintonsherill hotmail.com)
For many years I have read and reread “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. Recently I realized that the name of the farm family in the story is “Arable”.
Sherill Anderson, Seattle, Washington
From: Lawrence Crumb (lcrumb uoregon.edu)
A parable is like a parabolic curve -- a long way around to make a point, like a shaggy dog story. Likewise, hyperbole is like a hyperbolic curve.
Lawrence Crumb, Eugene, Oregon
From: Kathy Borst (kborst mcn.org)
In light of the word game you introduced, I tried to come up with a few
words that can withstand multiple beheadings, not that successfully. Best
efforts produced this:
Kathy Borst, Yorkville, California
From: Martin Cross (martincross edmbooks.com.my)
I remember this one from school:
Martin Cross, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
From: Alex McCrae (ajmccrae277 gmail.com)
Luciano Pavarotti, opera mega-star extraordinaire, for decades dazzled audiences the world over w/ his signature orotund tenor voice. Yet his legions of fans also much appreciated his unrelenting zest for life, love, dedication to craft and family, plus the gastronomical delights in which he so loved to indulge. Ergo, Luciano’s hefty... dare I say, rotund physique.
Alex McCrae, Van Nuys, California
From: Anu Garg (words at wordsmith.org)
From: Anu Garg (words at wordsmith.org)
A platitudinarian less than urbane
Platitudinarians don’t shine or make hay,
Once Robin Hood wedded Maid Marian
Compassion and reason he shunned
Trump is most days so orotund,
“You safety inspectors are silly!”
Her date had skin quite suberous,
There is nothing that is quite comparable
I believe we might meet with dubiety
I’m of two minds re dubiety:
From: Joyce Bodig (jbodig ix.netcom.com)
You have given me a lot of pleasure for quite a few years. And I’ve spread that pleasure to many. The latest is a couple from Australia who used platitudinarian and orotund in their Christmas greeting to me. Thank you for brightening the world.
Joyce Bodig, New York, New York
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Quite frankly I talk about the fact that I’m a feminist as often as I can, and every time I do it gets a huge reaction and the media reacts and the Twitterverse explodes and things like that, because here I am saying I’m a feminist. I will keep saying that until there is no more reaction to that when I say it, because that’s where we want to get to. -Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (b. 25 Dec 1971)
|
© 1994-2016 Wordsmith