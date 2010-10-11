

Feb 3, 2017 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Yiddish



This week’s words

verklempt

yentz

potch

futz

schmatte



Get help with your crosswords

Crossword Helper Words borrowed from Yiddish A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



schmatte or shmatte PRONUNCIATION: (SHMAH-tuh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A rag.

2. An old, ragged article of clothing.

3. Any garment.

ETYMOLOGY: From Yiddish schmatte, from Polish szmata (rag). Earliest documented use: 1970.

USAGE: “Erica quickly retorts, ‘She’s Diane Sawyer. She goes into caves in Afghanistan with a shmatte on her head.’”

Kelli Marshall; Something’s Gotta Give; Journal of Popular Film & Television (Washington, DC); Spring 2009.



“Sidney Kimmel made his fortune in the schmatte business, building Jones Apparel, owner of such sensible clothing brands as Jones New York, Anne Klein, and Nine West.”

Dorothy Pomerantz; Rags to Riches (Not Exactly); Forbes (New York); Oct 11, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The limits of tyrants is prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress. -Frederick Douglass, abolitionist, editor, and orator (1817-1895)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



